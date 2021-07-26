Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mother of tragic toddler denies cruelty charge

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 11.23am
A sign at the Central Criminal Court in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
A mother whose 18-month-old son was allegedly killed by her boyfriend has pleaded not guilty to child cruelty.

Tamika Beaton, 24, allegedly “wilfully ill-treated or neglected” baby Andrew Cawker in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury between January 7 and July 9 2019.

It is claimed that during that time she failed to prevent the toddler being injured while he was in the care of Scott Coombe.

According to the charge, she also failed to notify social services to injuries the baby received while in Coombe’s care.

Baby Andrew allegedly suffered a head injury on July 9 2019 and died in hospital on July 22 2019.

The judge set a trial date at the Old Bailey for next year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Coombe, 23, is charged with his murder, manslaughter and child cruelty in the months before his death.

On Monday, Coombe appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday by video link from Thameside prison with Beaton in the dock.

During the hearing, Beaton, from Peckham, south east London, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of child cruelty.

Coombe, of Petts Wood, in Kent, was not asked to enter pleas to the charges against him.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a five-week trial before a High Court judge sitting at the Old Bailey from April 26 next year.

A further hearing in the case will take place on September 20.

Coombe was remanded into custody and Beaton was granted continued bail.

