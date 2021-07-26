In pictures: Tom Daley’s path to Olympic gold

Tom Daley has ended his long wait for an Olympic gold medal after winning the synchronised 10 metre platform with Matty Lee in Tokyo.

Daley, 27, who won bronze at London 2012 and Rio 2016, is competing at his fourth Olympic Games after making his first appearance aged 14 at Beijing 2008.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Daley’s career in pictures.

Daley, then 14, and Blake Aldridge won gold in the synchronised 10m platform at the FINA Diving World Series at Ponds Forge, Sheffield in 2008 (John Giles/PA)

Diving prodigy Daley became a star attraction after qualifying for Beijing 2008 (David Davies/PA)

Daley finished seventh in the in the individual 10m platform at Beijing 2008 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Commonwealth Games gold for Daley in 2010 in both the individual and synchronised 10m platform in New Delhi, India (John Giles/PA)

The poster boy of London 2012, Daley pictured during the team parade at the opening ceremony (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Daley won bronze in the individual men’s 10m platform at London 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another Olympic bronze in the synchronised 10m platform as Daley, right, celebtrates with partner Daniel Goodfellow at Rio 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Daley and Goodfellow triumphed in the same event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia (Danny Lawson/PA)

In Tokyo, Daley and Lee displayed superb form to beat their rivals to gold (Michael Kappele via DPA/PA)