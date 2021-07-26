Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In pictures: Tom Daley’s path to Olympic gold

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 11.28am
Tom Daley has impressed in diving for years (Ian West/PA)
Tom Daley has ended his long wait for an Olympic gold medal after winning the synchronised 10 metre platform with Matty Lee in Tokyo.

Daley, 27, who won bronze at London 2012 and Rio 2016, is competing at his fourth Olympic Games after making his first appearance aged 14 at Beijing 2008.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Daley’s career in pictures.

Daley, then 14, and Blake Aldridge won gold the synchronised 10m platform at the FINA Diving World Series at Ponds Forge, Sheffield in 2008
Daley, then 14, and Blake Aldridge won gold in the synchronised 10m platform at the FINA Diving World Series at Ponds Forge, Sheffield in 2008 (John Giles/PA)
Diving prodigy Daley became a star attraction after qualifying for Beijing 2008
Diving prodigy Daley became a star attraction after qualifying for Beijing 2008 (David Davies/PA)
Daley finished seventh in the in the individual 10m platform at Beijing 2008
Daley finished seventh in the in the individual 10m platform at Beijing 2008 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Commonwealth Games gold for Daley in the individual and synchronised 10m platform in New Delhi, India
Commonwealth Games gold for Daley in 2010 in both the individual and synchronised 10m platform in New Delhi, India (John Giles/PA)
The poster boy of London 2012, Daley pictured during the team parade at the opening ceremony
The poster boy of London 2012, Daley pictured during the team parade at the opening ceremony (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Daley won bronze in the individual men’s 10m platform at London 2012
Daley won bronze in the individual men’s 10m platform at London 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Another Olympic bronze in the synchronised 10m platform as Daley, right, celebtrates with partner Daniel Goodfellow at Rio 2016
Another Olympic bronze in the synchronised 10m platform as Daley, right, celebtrates with partner Daniel Goodfellow at Rio 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Daley and Goodfellow triumphed in the same event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia
Daley and Goodfellow triumphed in the same event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia (Danny Lawson/PA)
In Tokyo, Daley and Lee displayed superb form to beat their rivals to gold
In Tokyo, Daley and Lee displayed superb form to beat their rivals to gold (Michael Kappele via DPA/PA)
Olympic champion at last - Daley, left, and Lee strike gold at Tokyo
Olympic champion at last – Daley, left, and Lee strike gold at Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

