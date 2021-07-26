Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pilot Zara, 19, aims to set solo round-the-world record in gap year challenge

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 1.03pm Updated: July 26 2021, 3.44pm
Zara Rutherford with a Shark Ultralight plane at Popham Airfield in Winchester, Hampshire (Steve Parsons/PA)
A 19-year-old student has announced her gap year project – aiming to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

Zara Rutherford, who has British and Belgian nationality, will set off from her home city of Brussels next month for the circumnavigation, which is set to take her up to three months.

The teenager, who studied at St Swithun’s School, Winchester, Hampshire, is following in the footsteps of her parents, who are both pilots.

Announcing the record bid at Popham Airfield near Winchester, she told the PA news agency: “The greatest challenge will be the remote places like northern Russia or Greenland – there aren’t many people who live there so if anything were to go wrong I would be in a bit of an awkward situation.

“I’ve got a bit of nerves and excitement, sometimes both.”

Zara Rutherford will attempt to set a new record and become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo in a small plane (Steve Parsons/PA)

She added: “My entire family are pilots so I have been flying my entire life and I started formal training when I was 14 and I got my licence last year.

“My parents are completely on board; my mum took some convincing but she got there, my dad is very supportive and is helping with the logistics.”

Miss Rutherford will be flying a Shark Ultralight, the world’s fastest light sport aircraft, for the self-funded record attempt.

Zara Rutherford (second right) with her family (L to R) brother Mack Rutherford, mother Beatrice de Smet and father Sam Rutherford (Steve Parsons/PA)

The spare seat has been removed to accommodate an extra fuel tank and to avoid any questions about another person flying with her.

The current female record holder is American Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 at the time of her circumnavigation in 2017, while the youngest male record-holder was 18 years old.

Miss Rutherford, who intends to study computer science or electrical engineering and whose ambition is to become an astronaut, said: “At first, I was planning to fly around the world as an adventure during my gap year, not realising I would become the youngest woman to do so if I achieved it.

“It was only when I started researching more that I noticed I could be the first Belgian and the youngest woman to solo circumnavigate the globe.

“I’m hoping to get more girls interested in aviation.”

Zara Rutherford said she hopes to get more girls interested in aviation (Steve Parsons/PA)

The route will take her across the Atlantic, over Greenland, Canada and South America, up to Alaska, then crossing to Russia and Indonesia before returning to Europe.

She said: “The route has been chosen to fulfil Guinness World Records’ requirements to be an ‘around the world flight’.

“The route currently takes in 52 countries and crosses the Equator twice.

“I am incredibly excited by this route and can’t wait. There will be many challenges on the way but experiencing all these cultures, and their food, will be amazing and worth it.

“I am most looking forward to South America and Greenland.”

Miss Rutherford intends to start her attempt on August 11.

