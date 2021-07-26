News / UK & World Spurs sign Bryan Gil from Sevilla with Erik Lamela moving in opposite direction By Press Association July 26 2021, 1.31pm Updated: July 26 2021, 1.51pm Spurs have signed Bryan Gil with Erik Lamela moving to Sevilla (David Davies/Martin Rickett/PA) Tottenham have signed winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla with Erik Lamela joining the Spanish club as part of the deal. Gil, 20, has agreed a contract until 2026 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He will link up with his new team-mates at the conclusion of the Olympics in Tokyo, where he is representing Spain. Tottenham are reported to have paid around £21million for Gil, as well as letting Lamela head in the opposite direction. A little bit of magic from the Argentine 🧙Tottenham forward Erik Lamela won Premier League Goal of the Season for his Rabona in the North London Derby 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lRoQLwWNV7— Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 5, 2021 The move brings an end to Lamela’s eight-year stint at Spurs. The 29-year-old Argentinian joined from Roma in August 2013 and made 257 appearances in all competitions. Spurs said on their website: “A club man through and through, we wish Erik all the best for the future.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up