Peaty defends title and Daley wins Olympic gold – British medallists in Tokyo

Team GB enjoyed a brilliant day three at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners.

Gold 3, Silver 3, Bronze 1. Total 7.

Gold

Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Silver

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bronze

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg