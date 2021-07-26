News / UK & World Peaty defends title and Daley wins Olympic gold – British medallists in Tokyo By Press Association July 26 2021, 2.03pm Adam Peaty won gold on Monday (Adam Davy/PA) Team GB enjoyed a brilliant day three at the Tokyo Olympics. Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners. Gold 3, Silver 3, Bronze 1. Total 7. Gold Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA) Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP) Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA) Silver Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA) Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA) Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA) Bronze Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg Chelsie Giles won a surprise judo bronze (Danny Lawson/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up