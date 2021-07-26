Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Russian authorities restrict access to opposition websites

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 4.52pm
St Basil’s Cathedral (left) in Red Square in Moscow (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Russian authorities have restricted access to the website of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and to dozens of sites run by his close allies, Mr Navalny’s team said.

The action came amid mounting government pressure on opposition supporters, independent journalists and human rights activists in Russia ahead of the country’s parliamentary election.

The September vote is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before a 2024 presidential election.

The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through constitutional changes last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036.

Mr Navalny’s website, as well as the website of his top strategist, Leonid Volkov, and longtime ally Lyubov Sobol were unavailable on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)
The websites of Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of about 40 regional offices, which the Russian government outlawed as extremist groups last month, also could not be accessed; neither could the website of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union and an online page calling for Mr Navalny’s freedom.

According to Russia’s state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, access to all of the websites was restricted at the behest of the Russian prosecutor general’s office.

In a statement to the Interfax news agency, Roskomnadzor confirmed blocking the websites, saying they were being “used for propaganda” of extremist groups.

“(They) have decided to completely wipe us out of the internet,” Navalny associate Maria Pevchikh tweeted.

Mr Navalny, who is Putin’s most ardent political foe, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin, an accusation that Russian officials reject.

In February, Mr Navalny was ordered to serve two and a half years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.

His arrest and jailing sparked a wave of mass protests across Russia’s 11 time zones, in what appeared to be a major challenge to the Kremlin.

The authorities responded with mass arrests of demonstrators and the criminal prosecutions of Mr Navalny’s closest associates.

The politician’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which he launched founded 10 years ago and has published dozens of colourful and widely watched videos exposing the alleged corruption senior government, was labelled as an extremist group along with the network of regional offices Mr Navalny had relied on to organise protests.

The ruling not only barred the foundation and the offices from operating, but also prevents people associated with the organisations from seeking public office and exposes them to lengthy prison terms.

Mr Navalny’s team pointed out that the website of Smart Voting, a project to support candidates most likely to defeat the ones from the Kremlin’s dominant United Russia party in various elections, remained available.

Strategist Mr Volkov suggested that authorities might block the strategy site “closer to the election” in September, in which Mr Navalny’s team plans to deploy the Smart Voting project.

Ivan Zhdanov, a close Navalny ally, said in an Instagram post that the politician’s team was “was not surprised” by the website blocks “and therefore ready” for them.

Mr Zhdanov urged supporters to follow Navalny’s team and its members on social media, “where it’s harder to block us,” and to download a mobile app that contains all the recent investigations and the Smart Voting project.

“An app cannot currently be blocked,” Mr Zhdanov wrote.

