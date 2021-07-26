Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tom Daley praised for ‘inspiring words of pride as gay man’

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 8.02pm Updated: July 26 2021, 8.11pm
Tom Daley (Ian West/PA)
Diving gold medallist Tom Daley has been hailed as “inspiring” after he told young LGBT people they “can achieve anything”.

Daley made his Olympic debut as a 14-year-old in Beijing in 2008 and went on to win bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

After winning gold with diving partner Matty Lee in the synchronised 10m platform in Tokyo on Monday, Daley said: “I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.”

Daley, who came out in 2013, added: “I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. You can achieve anything.”

Robbie de Santos, director of communications and external affairs at the charity Stonewall, said: “Seeing Tom’s incredible win is an important reminder of what we can achieve when we are free to thrive as ourselves, and hearing his inspiring words of pride as a gay man and an Olympic champion will mean so much to millions of LGBTQ+ people across the world.

“This year, a record number of openly LGBTQ+ athletes are competing at Tokyo’s Games, which sends a powerful message that we are at our best when we can be ourselves.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Daley and Matty Lee during their gold medal-winning performance (Adam Davy/PA)

“While it is incredible to see so many athletes being visibly LGBTQ+, there’s still more to do to ensure that sport is truly inclusive to everyone.”

Daley, who is married to American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, said: “In terms of out athletes, there are more openly out athletes at these Olympic Games than any Olympic Games previously.

“I came out in 2013 and when I was younger I always felt like the one that was alone and different and didn’t fit.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black (Ian West/PA)

“There was something about me that was never going to be as good as what society wanted me to be.

“There is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you.

“When I was younger I didn’t think I’d ever achieve anything because of who I was.

“To be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything.”

