Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Amber Hill insists she will have her ‘moment’ following Olympics disappointment

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 9.51pm
Amber Hill was left ‘heartbroken’ after a positive Covid-19 test forced her to withdraw from the Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)
British shooter Amber Hill insisted she will have her “moment” as she thanked well-wishers after she was forced to withdraw from the Olympic Games after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The 23-year-old is ranked number one in women’s skeet shooting and was likely to be in medal contention in Japan but she returned a positive Covid-19 result before she was due to depart for Tokyo.

The British Olympic Association did not replace Hill, who admits she is heartbroken but determined to return.

“This past week has been one of the hardest of my life,” she posted on Instagram.

“Words can’t describe how it feels to have five years of preparation for one of the biggest moments of your life ripped from in front of you.

Amber Hill was unable to travel to Tokyo.
Amber Hill was unable to travel to Tokyo (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It’s a lot to process. I trained harder than I’ve ever trained before and felt on the best form of my life these past months.

“I earned the right to wear my kit and call myself x2 Olympian. I might be heartbroken right now but I won’t feel sorry for myself because I did everything. Everything physically possible for Tokyo 2020.

“I will be back and I will have my moment. Thank you for you (sic) thousands of messages of support, I can honestly say they have helped me through.”

Hill became the third Team GB member to be ruled out of the Games after testing positive for coronavirus, following the withdrawals of tennis pair Johanna Konta and Dan Evans earlier this month.

