Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

What the papers say – July 27

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 1.59am
What the papers say – July 27 (PA)
What the papers say – July 27 (PA)

Success for Team GB in Tokyo leads many of the Tuesday papers, while Government plans to tackle crime also feature among the headlines.

The Times is among those with a picture of Tom Daley and Matty Lee on page one after their gold in the synchronised 10-metre platform, while the main story speaks of Boris Johnson getting “tough on burglars”.

While The Daily Telegraph says freed offenders will be tracked 24/7 with tags to tackle reoffending.

A tearful Tom Daley features on the front of The Guardian and Metro, while the Daily Mirror carries the headline “Pool’s Gold” after a “mega Monday” for the country in Tokyo.

The i also carries the story of “Magic Monday” with Team GB bagging three golds “before breakfast”.

Covid features on the front of The Independent, with the paper saying ministers have been told the health service is under the same level of pressure now as it was at the height of the pandemic.

The Daily Express leads with concerns police are being treated like the nation’s “punch bag”.

The Financial Times leads on the collapse of a deal between insurers Aon and Willis Towers Watson.

And the Daily Star writes the Holy Grail and Ark of the Covenant are hidden under an estate in Burton-on-Trent, urging someone to give Harrison Ford a call so he can reprise his role as Indiana Jones.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier