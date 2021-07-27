Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 3.06am
Kanye West has been living inside an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album (Michael Wyke/AP)
Kanye West has been living inside an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album (Michael Wyke/AP)

Kanye West has been living inside an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album, a representative for the performer said.

The representative, who was not authorised to speak publicly but spoke to The Associated Press anonymously, said West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while working to complete Donda, his 10th studio album.

West held a massive listening session at the stadium on Thursday and was seen on social media attending a soccer match over the weekend.

Donda, which was slated to release last Friday, is now due out on August 6.

Music Kanye West
West with his mother Donda in 2006 (Reed Saxon/AP)

The Grammy winner’s album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

West unveiled Donda in front of a sold-out crowd at the venue after he announced two days before that the first public listen of his highly-anticipated album would take place.

He barely said a word while introducing his new music during the event, which brought out several big names including Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who showed up in a red jumpsuit with their kids.

West’s new project is a follow up to his 2019 gospel-themed album Jesus is King, which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter — with colourful cover art and a track list — that he would release his latest album.

At the time, his tweets indicated that his project would release on the same day as his rival Taylor Swift’s project Folklore, but his album was postponed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier