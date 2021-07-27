Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mother of Olympic champion Tom Dean says her ‘heart is bursting’ after victory

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 8.19am Updated: July 27 2021, 8.55am
His mother spoke of the jubilant scenes as she watched his victory (Joe Giddens/PA)
The mother of Great Britain’s Tom Dean told her son “my heart is bursting” after he stormed to victory in the men’s 200 metres freestyle.

Dean finished in a time of one minute and 44.22 seconds, ahead of his British compatriot Duncan Scott who collected silver at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

His mother Jacquie Hughes spoke of the moment she watched her son win the gold medal.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
Tom Dean bagged Team GB’s fourth gold (Joe Giddens/PA)

She told the BBC’s Today programme: “I looked around at my other children and people in my garden in the early hours this morning, and they were all crying. I was just in shock.

“We were all jumping around like whirling dervishes.

“Tom says he feels like he’s in a dream and I think I’m with him in the same dream.”

However, Dean had doubts about even making it to the Games, after he contracted coronavirus for a second time at the start of this year, spending up to seven weeks out.

Duncan Scott
Duncan Scott collected silver for Team GB (Joe Giddens/PA)

After testing positive again in January, the 21-year-old said his symptoms were much more severe, telling the BBC he could not walk up the stairs “without coughing and wheezing”.

He said: “When I was sitting in my flat in isolation, Olympic gold seemed like a million miles off. But here we are.”

Ms Hughes also told Sky News that her son’s life has “changed forever” after he became the first British man to win an Olympic freestyle title in 113 years.

She said: “Before the race he was very quiet, contained and internal and very methodical, he knew what he had to do, he just wanted to get on with it.

“After the race he said: ‘Mum I just feel like I’m in a dream I knew I could win it but none of it’s sunk in.’”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
He finished in a time of one minute and 44.22 seconds (Adam Davy/PA)

Ms Hughes added: “I just said to him, ‘Tom my heart is bursting’ and it’s not just because you have won a gold medal it’s the way he conducts himself, the way he picks himself up after disappointment.

“He’s had two bouts of Covid this year, it’s really knocked his plan off. I’m just so proud of the way he approaches it.”

Footage on the Team GB Twitter account showed Dean’s family celebrating in Maidenhead as they watched the event live.

A large crowd could be heard cheering him on before jubilant friends and family embraced each other.

Both Dean and Scott are expected to compete in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay heats on Tuesday.

The victory marks Team GB’s fourth gold medal of this year’s Games, following a spate of victories on Monday.

