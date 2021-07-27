Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tokyo hits record 2,848 virus cases days after Olympic Games begin

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 9.14am
Tokyo has reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections, days after the Olympic Games began (Koji Sasahara/AP)
Tokyo reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began.

The Japanese capital reported 2,848 new Covid-19 cases, exceeding the earlier record of 2,520 cases from January 7.

It takes Tokyo’s total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency, which will last throughout the Olympics and into the Paralympics next month.

Experts have warned that the more contagious Delta variant could cause a surge during the Games, which started on Friday.

