Triplets graduate together with first class degrees in same subject

A set of triplet brothers have all graduated with first class degrees in the same subject and from the same university.

The three brothers – Charlie, Harry and Thomas White, from Wootton Bridge, Isle of Wight – received their degrees after they all chose to study geography at the University of Portsmouth without discussing it with each other.

Harry, 21, said: “One of our school teachers was a Portsmouth geography graduate who’d recommended the university, but we hadn’t planned to attend together until we realised we were all interested in the same course and were all impressed by the facilities and the lecturers.”

Thomas said that as well as their subject choice, they shared a joint interest in sports, including sailing, mountain biking and golf.

He said: “The three of us have always been close and competitive! Choosing the same university meant we could spend time together and compete against each other, so it made perfect sense to study at Portsmouth.”

Charlie said the Covid situation helped them focus on their academic work, and added: “Even though the pandemic has been tough and Portsmouth has been like a ghost town, it has allowed us to study hard due to fewer distractions.”

Harry added: “I feel thankful that graduation is going ahead. I know that not all universities are doing in-person ceremonies, and it’s such a shame.

“I think it would have felt a bit demoralising to have an online ceremony, so am really pleased to have the opportunity to cross the stage at the Guildhall and it will be amazing to see everyone again.”

Mark Hardiman, senior lecturer from the School of the Environment, Geography and Geosciences, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to teach Charlie, Harry and Thomas over the last three years, and I am delighted their hard work has paid off.”