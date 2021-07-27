Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Teen who went viral skateboarding in a dress wins Olympic silver

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 11.53am Updated: July 27 2021, 11.59am
Brazil’s Rayssa Leal during the Women’s Street Prelims Heat 4 at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on the third day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Monday July 26, 2021.
A 13-year-old who went viral skateboarding in a dress five years ago became the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years on Monday.

Brazil’s Rayssa Leal finished second behind Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, also 13, in the women’s street skateboarding competition.

Leal grabbed the attention of thousands when she was much younger however, after a 2015 Instagram video of her performing a heel flip down some stairs was seen, liked and commented on by thousands.

The video showed Leal – wearing a blue dress – falling twice while attempting the move, before completing the trick to the delight of onlookers.

Almost five years later she fell just short of a gold medal in Tokyo at the Ariake Urban Sports Park as the sport made its Olympic debut.

