Toby Alderweireld secures Qatar move as Spurs’ rebuild gathers pace

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 12.31pm
Toby Alderweireld has left Spurs after six years (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Tottenham’s rebuilding of their squad continues, with defender Toby Alderweireld joining Qatari side Al-Duhail.

The Belgium international had two years left on his contract but was keen to leave this summer and has moved to the Middle East for a fee believed to be £13million.

Alderweireld made 236 appearances for Spurs after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and was an integral part of the side that mounted back-to-back Premier League title challenges and got to the Champions League final.

A Spurs statement said: “We have reached agreement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld.

“We wish Toby all the best for the future.”

The sale represents a good piece of business by Spurs, who recouped a good chunk of money for a 32-year-old and he follows stalwarts Danny Rose and Erik Lamela out of the club this summer as they look to rebuild their squad.

“Six years, two homes, a Champions League final and so many memories,” the defender said. “You made me feel a part of your club from the moment I walked out at White Hart Lane and roared us on, no matter what, into our new, special stadium.

“Thank you first to the fans and then to my team-mates and every incredible member of the Spurs staff, backroom and beyond. This club will always be in mine and my family’s heart.”

Spurs are looking to replace Alderweireld and are in negotiations with Atalanta for Christian Romero.

They have already brought in Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, with Lamela moving the other way.

