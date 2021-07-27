Delight for Dean as Team GB’s success continues – British medallists in Tokyo

It was always going to be hard for Team GB to follow Magic Monday at the Tokyo Olympics – but it wasn’t without trying.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners.
Gold 4, Silver 5, Bronze 4. Total 13.
Gold
Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke
Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race
Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving
Silver
Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon
Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg
Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon
Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg
Bronze
Day four, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova, gymnastics, women’s final
Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg
Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage
Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg