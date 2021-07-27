Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

MPs to probe Government approach to tackling online harms

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 4.20pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

MPs are to examine the Government’s approach to tackling harmful online content and its draft Online Safety Bill in a new inquiry.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Sub-Committee on Online Harms and Disinformation said it will look into concerns the draft legislation is too narrow and may fail to address a number of key issues.

Under the Government’s proposals, Ofcom will become the regulator for the sector, and platforms that fail to follow a new duty of care to protect users from harmful content will face fines of up to 10% of annual global turnover and have their site blocked.

The biggest platforms will also be expected to identify content they regard as “legal but harmful” and clearly outline how they would police it.

Concerns have been raised about the definition of harm within the draft legislation, and the committee said it wishes to examine suggestions this could mean some forms of online abuse such as election interference, self-harm and suicide content, and racist abuse could end up not being within the draft Bill’s immediate scope.

The committee said it also wants to explore “key omissions” from the draft Bill, such as powers to deal with urgent security threats.

“The Online Safety Bill has been long overdue, and it’s crucial that the Government now gets it right,” said DCMS Committee chairman Julian Knight.

“As a subcommittee we look forward to conducting scrutiny work prior to legislation being introduced.

“We’re seeking evidence on what the Bill doesn’t currently address and how improvements can be made to better serve users now and in the future.

“We’re concerned about how the regime will respond to new dangers, which must be a priority in a fast-changing digital environment, and that critical issues such as online racist abuse could fall out of scope.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier