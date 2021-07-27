Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mother of Team GB swimmer urges daughter to ‘enjoy the moment’ ahead of race

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 4.25pm
(Adam Davy/PA)
The mother of Team GB swimmer Abbie Wood has urged her daughter to “enjoy the moment” as she aims to bag a gold medal in the 200m individual medley final.

Wood, 22, is set to race alongside British compatriot Alicia Wilson on Wednesday morning, after finishing second in her semi-final in the early hours of Tuesday.

Her mother Julie, 51, from Buxton in Derbyshire, who works for the local council, said her daughter is “in the zone” ahead of the race.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Wood finished second in her semi-final on Tuesday (Adam Davy/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I’m OK at the moment but I think I’ll be very nervous tonight.

“Abbie has done so well, she has exceeded expectations and we’ll support her whatever happens.

“We haven’t spoken to her much – we sent a text saying ‘good luck’ and she sent one back, but she’s in the zone, so we let her do it however she wants to knowing we’re back at home supporting her.

“Team GB has done really well so far so I’m sure that will bring a lot of confidence to Abbie and the others still to compete.”

Ms Wood, who has another daughter who is also a swimmer, said friends and family have watched the previous events at her home, and she expects more to gather on Tuesday evening ahead of the final.

She said her daughter began swimming at the age of four, training five days a week, before moving to an elite squad in Loughborough at the age of 16.

Ms Wood added: “We would have loved to have gone to Japan to see the race live, we would have gone with the families of other swimmers we have met down the years at events.

“But we’re back at home with absolute hope that Abbie can get another gold for Team GB.

“If I could speak to her now I would say, ‘just enjoy the moment and do your best, you’ve worked so hard for it’.

“I’m sure she will enjoy it, she’s a racer and we’re all so proud.”

