Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Lee Carsley appointed England U21s head coach with Ashley Cole named assistant

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 5.53pm
Lee Carsley is the new England Under-21 head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lee Carsley is the new England Under-21 head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lee Carsley has been appointed head coach of England Under-21s with Ashley Cole as his assistant.

Former Everton midfielder Carsley replaces Aidy Boothroyd, who left the role after five years in charge in April following their disappointing European Championship campaign.

Cole, who retired in August 2019, has been working as an academy coach at former club Chelsea following a short spell coaching at Championship side Derby.

Carsley, who won 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland, has had coaching stints at Coventry, Brentford and Birmingham.

The 47-year-old said: “It is a really prestigious position with a lot of responsibility as has been proven by the calibre of predecessors in this role.

“Gareth (Southgate) and Steve Holland have always been very supportive and I am looking forward to working more closely with them.

“We have a great opportunity to help the senior side by developing the best young talent in this country while combining that with being successful at U21 level.

Lee Carsley (left) speaks with Phil Foden
Carsley has had coaching stints at Coventry, Brentford and Birmingham (Nick Potts/PA)

“We want to win matches. I don’t think you can have one without the other, these lads want to compete at the highest level and test themselves against the best.

“We have to acknowledge the work being done by the academies and I know how important it will be to have good relationships with the clubs.

“I will have a great team around me. Ashley is a brilliant addition to the staff and we will also have Tim Dittmer as goalkeeping coach, with all of his experience of the game.

“I have been on courses with Ashley during lockdown and been impressed. He is committed to coaching and player development so a lot of our thoughts are aligned.”

Soccer – FIFA World Cup 2010 – Qualifying Round – Group Six – Ukraine v England – Dnipro Arena
Ashley Cole played at three World Cups (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cole, who won 107 caps for England, added: “I am really happy to get this opportunity to support Lee and work with the best youngsters in the country.

“I loved playing for the national team and to now get the chance to work as an England coach is a special feeling. St George’s Park is an amazing place and I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to do my best to help young players to develop and also learn from some brilliant people at the same time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier