Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

LL Cool J and Barry Manilow join concert to mark New York’s Covid recovery

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 6.27pm
Barry Manilow (Ian West/PA)
Barry Manilow (Ian West/PA)

LL Cool J, Barry Manilow and Carlos Santana will join the line-up of a concert in Central Park next month to celebrate New York City’s recovery from Covid-19.

They will line up along with previously announced headliners Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson, New York mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The concert on August 21 will be broadcast worldwide on CNN and will also include performances by Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean and Cynthia Erivo, the mayor said.

Patti Smith will duet with Springsteen.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans,” Mr de Blasio said.

“I’ll put it plainly: you’re going to want to be here.”

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen (Isabel Infantes/PA)

City officials said 80% of the tickets for the concert will be free.

Free and for-purchase tickets will be released to the public in batches starting on August 2 at

nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek

.

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required for entry, Mr de Blasio said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier