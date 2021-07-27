Team GB aiming to add to overall tally of 13 medals at Olympics on Wednesday

After claiming six Olympic medals on Tuesday, Great Britain will look to add to their overall tally of 13 when action resumes in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Diving offers hope of more gold, while there are also potential podium opportunities across rowing, swimming, cycling and at the equestrian centre.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the most likely chances of Team GB clambering further up the medal table.

Diving

Jack Laugher (right) and Dan Goodfellow have gold in their sights on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)

Jack Laugher will be aiming to retain his gold from Rio alongside new partner Daniel Goodfellow in the 3metres synchronised diving from 0700BST.

Rowing

The men’s coxless four of Sholto Carnegie, Oliver Cook, Rory Gibbs and Matthew Rossiter will be aiming for gold in the final at 0210. Helen Glover, looking for a third Olympics title, and Polly Swann are in action in the semi-finals of the women’s pairs from 0420.

Equestrian

Can Charlotte Dujardin claim another Olympic medal on Wednesday? (Danny Lawson/PA)

After winning bronze in the team dressage on Tuesday, Charlotte Dujardin will be back at the equestrian centre from 0930 aiming for a third-successive Olympic individual title. Dujardin, 36, won gold and silver at Rio 2016, adding to double gold from London 2012. If she finishes on the podium again to collect a sixth medal, Dujardin will move ahead of Dame Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kathleen McKane Godfree as Britain’s most decorated female Olympian.

Swimming

Abbie Wood, who qualified with the second fastest time, and Alicia Wilson are in women’s 200m individual medley final, while the British men go for a medal in the 4x200m relay event.

Cycling: Time trial

Geraint Thomas saw his hopes of a medal in the men’s road race dashed (Tim de Waele/Pool Photo via AP)

Geraint Thomas will be looking to recover from a crash in the Olympic road race as he aims for gold in the time trial, which begins at 0600 from the Fuji Speedway. Anna Shackley will race in the women’s event.

Rugby Sevens

What a comeback 🏉 From 21-0 down the men's rugby sevens team battle back to reach the semi-finals.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/QKvfEWsC8P — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 27, 2021

After a thrilling comeback win over the United States to reach the semi-finals, Great Britain’s rugby sevens squad take on New Zealand for a place in the gold-medal match.

Judo

Work hard play hard 🎌😁 pic.twitter.com/eixt7aG4a6 — Gemma Louise Howell (@Gemh7) July 23, 2021

Gemma Howell, who won a European bronze medal in 2018, will compete in the under-70 kilograms division at the Budokan.

Gymnastics

Dreams really do come true! WORLD CHAMPION BABY! 🥇it’s just the beginning! Thanks for all the support everyone 🇬🇧❤️🤾🏽‍♂️#dothemadting pic.twitter.com/wkNHVUYaoA — Joe Fraser (@Joefrasergb) October 14, 2019

Joe Fraser – unexpectedly crowned 2019 world champion on the parallel bars – and James Hall will represent Team GB in the men’s all-around gymnastics final, which starts at 1115. Nikita Nagornyy, competing for the Russian Olympic Committee, is favourite to add gold to his all-round world title.

Wednesday TV guide

Olympics 2020 Live – BBC One 0005 & 0400; Olympics Breakfast 0600; Olympics Live BBC One 0900 & 1245; BBC Two 1200

Rowing – Eurosport 1 0020 & 0200

Surfing – Eurosport 2 0200

Swimming – Eurosport 1 0225

Cycling: Women’s time trial – Eurosport 2 0315

Canoeing – Eurosport 2 0500, 0815

Boxing – Eurosport 1 0505, 1000

Cycling: Men’s time trial – Eurosport 1 0545

Diving – Eurosport 2 0645

3×3 Basketball – Eurosport 2 0900 & 1330

Rugby Sevens – Eurosport 2 0925

Equestrian – Eurosport 2 1030

Gymnastics – Eurosport 1 1105

Volleyball – Eurosport 1 1410