News / UK & World

Bill Murray makes cryptic return in trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 8.04pm
Bill Murray (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Bill Murray (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A new trailer for the long-awaited Ghostbusters sequel sees Bill Murray return as Dr Peter Venkman.

The Hollywood star, 70, appeared as the wacky paranormal doctor in the 1984 supernatural comedy and returns for the new instalment.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of the original film’s director Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a single mother and her two children after they arrive in a new town and discover their connection to the first ghostbusters.

Siblings Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) are seen discovering the Ectomobile, complete with its Ecto-1 number plate, while the proton packs and ghost Slimer from the original film also return.

The supernatural comedy features new cast members including Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and The Leftovers actress Carrie Coon.

The giant, lumbering Stay Puft Marshmallow Man also returns but as multiple miniature versions invading a supermarket.

As the trailer ends, Murray is seen picking up a red phone and saying: “We’re closed.”

Afterlife will also see guest cameos from Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver.

The film is the fourth in the Ghostbusters franchise and the first since the all-female release in 2016 starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, who started a ghost-catching business in New York City.

After delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Afterlife will arrive in cinemas in November.

