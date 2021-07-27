Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Paris Hilton addresses reports she is pregnant with first child

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 10.59pm
Paris Hilton (PA)
Paris Hilton (PA)

Paris Hilton has dismissed widespread speculation she is pregnant.

It was reported by US outlets on Tuesday that the TV star and businesswoman, who turned 40 in February, was expecting her first child with fiance Carter Reum.

However, the Simple Life star rubbished the reports during a special edition of her This Is Paris podcast.

She said: “I woke up to about 3,000 texts. All my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — with everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me.

“I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in years.”

After joking she was expecting triplets, she added: “Actually, I’m just kidding. I am not pregnant – not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding.

“My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part.”

Hilton suggested the reports may have stemmed from her wearing a push-up bra from her new lingerie line to a restaurant in Malibu recently.

Despite previously saying she wanted at least two children, Hilton added that she was currently too busy promoting her Netflix show Cooking With Paris.

The socialite and model announced her engagement to Reum, a venture capitalist, in February.

She has suggested she may call her first child London because it is “my favourite city in the world”.

Her turn in The Simple Life, alongside her wealthy socialite friend Nicole Richie, propelled her to stardom as the reality TV series became a global hit in the early 2000s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier