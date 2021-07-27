Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – July 28

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 12.49am
Double-jabbed travellers, a possible end to the pandemic in the UK and the country’s “biggest numpty” all feature on the front pages.

The Guardian and The Times report those fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the European Union and the United States will be able to avoid quarantine when arriving from countries on the amber-list, under Government plans.

The same story is covered by The Daily Telegraph under the headline:  “Freedom for double jabbed as UK reopens to world.”

Government adviser and epidemiologist professor Neil Ferguson says the pandemic could be over in Britain by October, according to the Daily Express.

An unnamed senior minister has told the Daily Mail Covid-19’s grip on the UK is “all over bar the shouting”  after the number of cases fell seven days in a row.

The Financial Times quotes the International Monetary Fund as warning access to Covid-19 vaccines will ” split global recovery in two”, with emerging nations to be the worst affected.

A vaccine sceptic who later told doctors he wished he had been inoculated against coronavirus has died aged 34, Metro reports.

Meanwhile, The Independent claims the country’s most senior police officers were not consulted over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new plan to ” beat crime”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says an inquiry into “one of Britain’s worst care home scandals” has found a culture of cover-ups allowed children to be preyed on by perverts.

And the Daily Star awards the “gold medal for the biggest numpty” to TV presenter Piers Morgan for his dismissal of the value of silver and bronze Olympic medals.

