Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Russian lab module due to dock on International Space Station

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 11.48am
A Russian lab module is due to dock on the International Space Station (Nasa/PA)
A Russian lab module is due to dock on the International Space Station (Nasa/PA)

An uncrewed Russian lab module for the International Space Station that is intended to provide more room for experiments and the ISS crew is due to dock on Thursday.

The Nauka module launched on July 21 on board the Proton-M booster rocket from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

After eight days in free-flight to allow Russian flight controllers to evaluate its systems, the 43ft-long module will automatically link up to the port on the Earth-facing side of the Russian segment of the ISS.

The space is available following the departure of the Pirs docking compartment, with the attached Progress 77 spacecraft which had called the ISS home for the past 20 years.

Nauka, also called the Multipurpose Laboratory Module, will be a new science facility, docking port, and spacewalk airlock for future operations.

SCIENCE ISS
(PA Graphics)

Its launch had been repeatedly delayed because of technical problems. It was initially scheduled to go up in 2007.

Once Nauka docks at the ISS, it will require a long series of manoeuvres, including up to 11 spacewalks beginning in early September, to prepare it for operation.

Docking to the ISS’s Zvezda module is scheduled for around 2.26pm (BST) on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier