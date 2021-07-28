Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Footage reveals RNLI rescue missions as migrants attempt Channel crossings

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 12.00pm
Editors please note – footage blurred at source Screengrab taken from handout bodyworn footage taken in November 2019 issued by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) showing a dinghy full of migrants being rescued by the RNLI in the English Channel. The clip shows around 12 people in a small inflatable being pulled to safety by lifeboat volunteers, and include a baby and at least one other child. Issue date: Wednesday July 28, 2021.
Editors please note – footage blurred at source Screengrab taken from handout bodyworn footage taken in November 2019 issued by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) showing a dinghy full of migrants being rescued by the RNLI in the English Channel. The clip shows around 12 people in a small inflatable being pulled to safety by lifeboat volunteers, and include a baby and at least one other child. Issue date: Wednesday July 28, 2021.

Dramatic bodyworn footage of migrants being rescued by the RNLI in the English Channel has been released by the charity for the first time.

The two clips – one from earlier this month, and the other from November 2019 – each show several people cramped onto a small inflatable before being pulled to safety by lifeboat volunteers.

Both shouts involve the rescue of several migrants, whose nationality is not known, including a baby.

In the November 2019 incident, the majority of those on board are not wearing life jackets, and appear to be dressed only in jeans, trainers and coats.

Some of those rescued appear distressed and barely able to stand, with several wearing sopping wet clothes as they clamber on board the RNLI rescue vessel.

Once pulled to safety, the lifeboat volunteers can be heard trying to reassure the migrants and treating them for sickness and exhaustion.

Lifeboat crews migrant rescues
Footage taken in July 2021 of migrants being rescued by the RNLI (RNLI/PA)

In the more recent clip, those rescued can be seen prone on the lifeboat deck clutching bottles of water and slumped motionless wrapped in towels.

Mark Dowie, RNLI chief executive, told the PA news agency: “The humanitarian side of this has not really been told properly.

“We wanted to tell this now, our crews are becoming busier and busier with this work.

“It’s important that what they see and what they do is properly appreciated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier