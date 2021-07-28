Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
40-year-old slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake for sale

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 12.43pm Updated: July 28 2021, 2.18pm
The slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake (Dominic Winter Auctioneers/PA)
A slice of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding cake is up for sale – 40 years after Charles and Diana tied the knot.

The anniversary of their fairy-tale royal nuptials, when the heir to the throne married shy 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer in the grand St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29 1981, falls on Thursday.

But their relationship was not too last, and far from reaching their ruby anniversary, they split 11 years later in 1992, and divorced in 1996.

Charles and Diana's wedding day
The newly married Prince and Princess of Wales kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (PA)

The large slice of cake icing and marzipan base from one of the 23 official wedding cakes features a sugared onlay of the Royal coat-of-arms coloured in gold, red, blue, and silver.

It was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s household at Clarence House, who preserved the topping with cling film.

She kept it in an old floral cake tin and taped a handmade label to the lid, reading: “Handle with Care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s (sic) Wedding Cake” which she signed and dated 29/7/81.

The tin containing the 40-year-old slice of Charles and Diana's wedding cake
Mrs Smith’s family sold the cake in 2008 to a collector, but it has come up for auction once again, coinciding with the Waleses’ 40th wedding anniversary.

Chris Albury, auctioneer and senior valuer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, said: “It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it.”

The slice of Charles and Diana's wedding cake
It is expected to fetch between £300 and £500 when it goes under the hammer along with an order of service, ceremonial details and a royal wedding breakfast programme.

The cake will feature in Dominic Winter’s Books, Maps, Prints, Documents, Ephemera Auction on August 11.

The order of service, ceremonial details and wedding breakfast programme
Charles and Diana’s wedding was watched by a worldwide TV audience of more than 750 million.

The newlyweds kissed on the Buckingham Palace balcony – a departure from royal protocol.

The princess’s Emanuel silk taffeta wedding gown featured billowing sleeves and a 25ft (7.6m) sequin-encrusted train – the longest in royal history.

Royalty – Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer Wedding – London
The famous bridal dress is now on show for the first time in 25 years at Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex agreed to lend their mother’s romantic gown to Historic Royal Palaces.

It forms the showcase piece in HRP’s temporary Royal Style In The Making exhibition, which runs until January 2 2022.

Ahead of the 1981 celebrations, many royal fans camped out overnight on the streets of London – including the future prime minister, David Cameron, who was 14 at the time – to get the best vantage point on the route from Buckingham Palace to the cathedral.

On the day, hundreds of thousands of wellwishers travelled to the capital to catch a glimpse of the future king and his young bride, the new Princess of Wales and a future queen.

The union brought much promise for the future of the monarchy, and the Queen was said to be so happy she did a little jig of excitement as she left the reception.

Royalty – Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer Wedding – London
But cracks soon began to appear in the marriage.

Diana was haunted by her belief Charles’s former lover Camilla Parker Bowles, now his wife, was back in his life and she was wracked by insecurities, doubting her worth as a member of the royal family.

The princess found the palace courtiers unapproachable, was overwhelmed by her role as a royal superstar, and was fighting bulimia.

Diana Sarajevo Sunday 2
Charles turned to Camilla, while Diana embarked on an affair with Major James Hewitt.

The princess went on to champion the disadvantaged, from those with Aids to the homeless, but died suddenly in a Paris car crash in 1997, a year after her divorce, when sons William and Harry were just 15 and 12.

