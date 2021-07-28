Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Helen Glover among Team GB stars in action on Thursday

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 2.52pm
Helen Glover is aiming for glory (John Walton/PA)
Helen Glover is aiming for glory (John Walton/PA)

More potential glory in the pool and a strong chance on the shooting range provide Great Britain with the opportunity to further bolster their impressive first-week medal tally in Tokyo on Thursday.

One half of the 16-year-old gymnastics twins who claimed an unlikely team bronze medal on Wednesday will be back in action in a women’s all-around final shorn of Simone Biles, while rower Helen Glover chases glory at a third consecutive Games.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the potential highlights from a British perspective on day six of the Games.

Gymnastics

Great Britain's bronze-winning gymnasts
Jessica Gadirova (second from the right) will be back in action (Martin Rickett/PA)

Forty-eight hours after teaming up with her twin sister Jennifer to claim an improbable women’s team bronze for Great Britain, Jessica Gadirova is back in the women’s all-around final. A medal seems unlikely since she only qualified in 12th place – but with Biles no longer in the mix, Gadirova has no reason not to fancy her chances.

Rowing

Helen Glover
Helen Glover (left) will bid to complete a remarkable comeback (Mike Egerton/PA)

Glover bids for gold at her third straight Games alongside Polly Swann in the women’s pair, but they only qualified third fastest so may have to settle for a more minor medal. Emily Craig and Imogen Grant also qualified third fastest for the final of the women’s double sculls.

Swimming

James Wilby
James Wilby is bidding to continue the gold rush in the pool (Adam Davy/PA)

Britain’s remarkable success in the pool in Tokyo could continue after James Wilby qualified in second place for the men’s 200m breaststroke final, although Australian favourite Izaac Stubblety-Cook will take some beating.

Canoe slalom

Mallory Franklin, a four-time individual and team world champion, headed to Tokyo as one of the favourites in the women’s C1 event and did not disappoint in qualifying on Wednesday, recording the fastest time in both heats to go into the last two sessions on Thursday as the clear gold medal favourite.

Shooting

Matt Coward-Holley
Matt Coward-Holley is a medal contender (Martin Rickett/PA)

Great Britain have an outstanding chance of claiming a first gold of the Games on the shooting range, as Matt Coward-Holley goes into the men’s trap competition as the 2019 world champion and reigning world number one.

Judo

Former world number one and world bronze medallist Natalie Powell is still searching for an elusive place on the Olympic podium. Competing in the -78kg category, Powell will look to emulate her team-mate Chelsie Giles, who claimed Britain’s first medal of the Games.

Thursday TV guide

Olympics 2020 Live – BBC One 0010, Olympics Breakfast 0600, 0900, 1245, 2350 and BBC Two 1200
Rowing – Eurosport 1 0020, 0200
Beach Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0055
Swimming – Eurosport 1 0225
Boxing – Eurosport 1 0515, 1015
BMX – Eurosport 2 0200
Sailing – Eurosport 2 0540
Canoeing – Eurosport 1 0550
Shooting – Eurosport 2 0630, 0725
Canoeing – Eurosport 1 0730
Beach Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0820, 1200
Volleyball – Eurosport 1 0845, 1405
Basketball – Eurosport 2 0950, 1250
Gymnastics – Eurosport 1 1140

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]