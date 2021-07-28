Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman in Germany unaware she had £28m lottery ticket in purse for weeks

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 2.53pm Updated: July 28 2021, 3.36pm
The woman said she planned to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life, according to Lotto Bayern (Barry Batchelor/PA)
A woman in Germany carried a winning lottery ticket around in her purse for weeks without realising it was worth almost 33 million euros (£28 million), officials said.

The 45-year-old woman was the sole winner of a draw on June 9, having correctly guessed seven fields on a German lottery ticket, Lotto Bayern said.

It quoted the woman, who has not been named, as saying: “I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost 33 million euros around in my purse for several weeks.”

The mother-of-one had picked random numbers on the 1.20 euro (£1) lottery ticket and did not plan to play again, saying the win was “more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me”, the company reported her saying.

It said she planned to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.

