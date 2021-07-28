Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

NHS in England set to appoint first female chief executive

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 3.10pm Updated: July 28 2021, 3.41pm
Amanda Pritchard is currently the chief operating officer at NHS England (PA)
Amanda Pritchard is expected to become the new head of the NHS in England.

Ms Pritchard has worked as chief operating officer under outgoing boss Sir Simon Stevens, who finishes his tenure at the end of the week.

It has been reported that Ms Pritchard will be announced as his successor imminently.

She will take over in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19 and as the NHS faces an unprecedented backlog of care, with more than five million on the waiting list.

Ms Pritchard has held a number of key roles across the health service, including running the busy London trust Guy’s and St Thomas’ and as chief executive of NHS Improvement.

The Duchess of Cornwall (left) alongside Amanda Pritchard (Aaron Chown/PA)
As chief operating officer of NHS England she was in charge of the operational performance of the health service as well as implementation of service transformation and improvements in patient care.

She joined the NHS through the graduate management training scheme in 1997.

Ms Pritchard has also served as a health team leader in the Cabinet Office’s delivery unit.

The role of chief executive in the NHS in England was first created in 1985 and it is the first time that a woman has been given the title.

Ms Pritchard will be in charge of the NHS’s annual budget of almost £150 billion and the service’s 1.2 million staff.

Tory peer Dido Harding was also understood to have applied for the job, as was KPMG’s Mark Britnell.

NHS England announced in April that current NHS chief executive Sir Simon was to stand down “as planned” at the end of July.

According to the NHS England annual report for 2019/20, the chief executive salary was between £195,000 and £200,000.

The report stated that Sir Simon had, during that year, voluntarily taken a £20,000 per annum pay cut for the sixth year in a row.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid would not be drawn on the name of the new chief executive on a visit to a vaccine clinic in Little Venice, north London.

He said: “Simon Stevens will be leaving at the end of this week, he has done a fantastic job we want to wish him all the best and certainly by the time he goes we will have announced who the new CEO is.”

