Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Viola Davis, Mia Farrow and Michelle Obama among stars to praise Simone Biles

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 5.03pm
Viola Davis (Ian West/PA)
Viola Davis (Ian West/PA)

Viola Davis, Mia Farrow and Michelle Obama are among the stars who have praised Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after she spoke publicly about her mental health.

The gold medal winner has pulled out of Thursday’s women’s all-around final, citing mental health concerns.

Actress Davis labelled Biles a “champion”, “gamechanger” and a “rule breaker”.

She added: “Always a consummate teammate…..a bastion of support….

“You have shifted the sport and reminded us what it means to be human…and because of all this…you will be remembered.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama said she was “proud” of Biles.

She tweeted: “Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily.

“@Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA.”

Actress Farrow also sent a message thanking Biles on social media.

She tweeted: “Dear @Simone_Biles As always, you nailed this with rare perfection.

“You reminded us all to prioritise our mental health, if that slips away, nothing can work as it should.

“Thank you for all you have given us. It has been exhilarating!”

Simone Biles File Photo
Simone Biles (Martin Rickett/PA)

She added it “takes strength to admit weakness”.

“It takes courage, after gruelling years of training, to walk away from a life-long dream. It takes humility to determine that teammates will likely score higher without her.

“Simone Biles is all class.”

Television presenter Jameela Jamil labelled Biles mental health “royalty” in a post on Twitter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]