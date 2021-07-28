Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 24, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, seven (2%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 308 (98%) have seen a fall.

Middlesbrough has the highest rate, with 1,216 new cases in the seven days to July 24 – the equivalent of 862.5 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,396.7 in the seven days to July 17.

Redcar & Cleveland has the second highest rate, down from 1,580.0 to 849.4, with 1,165 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, down from 1,199.4 to 759.1, with 1,498 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Torridge (up from 253.4 to 295.9)

Wellingborough (302.4 to 342.5)

Breckland (145.7 to 160.8)

Corby (379.4 to 390.5)

Hounslow (324.5 to 328.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 28 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 17.

Middlesbrough, 862.5, (1216), 1396.7, (1969)

Redcar and Cleveland, 849.4, (1165), 1580.0, (2167)

Stockton-on-Tees, 759.1, (1498), 1199.4, (2367)

North East Lincolnshire, 687.5, (1097), 1047.9, (1672)

South Tyneside, 648.4, (979), 1161.1, (1753)

Hartlepool, 641.7, (601), 1145.6, (1073)

Blackpool, 640.4, (893), 840.5, (1172)

Darlington, 624.5, (667), 976.6, (1043)

Copeland, 617.5, (421), 1100.0, (750)

Doncaster, 617.2, (1925), 896.1, (2795)

Sunderland, 588.0, (1633), 1112.3, (3089)

South Gloucestershire, 564.7, (1610), 860.4, (2453)

Plymouth, 554.4, (1453), 924.1, (2422)

Wakefield, 535.2, (1864), 735.3, (2561)

Bristol, 533.7, (2473), 870.8, (4035)

Bassetlaw, 526.1, (618), 901.6, (1059)

Hull, 513.5, (1334), 691.7, (1797)

Solihull, 511.2, (1106), 906.8, (1962)

Newark and Sherwood, 510.5, (625), 704.9, (863)

Fylde, 510.0, (412), 767.5, (620)

Salford, 508.8, (1317), 690.4, (1787)

Oldham, 507.4, (1203), 797.1, (1890)

Barnsley, 505.1, (1247), 804.9, (1987)

Gateshead, 501.8, (1014), 938.9, (1897)

County Durham, 495.4, (2626), 827.4, (4386)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 494.4, (1497), 851.0, (2577)

Wyre, 493.3, (553), 759.2, (851)

North Tyneside, 486.3, (1011), 768.6, (1598)

Torbay, 482.9, (658), 706.0, (962)

Wigan, 479.2, (1575), 814.5, (2677)

Tameside, 476.4, (1079), 685.2, (1552)

Preston, 475.8, (681), 521.2, (746)

South Ribble, 475.7, (527), 585.8, (649)

Rochdale, 470.3, (1046), 704.1, (1566)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 465.9, (1842), 536.3, (2120)

Rushcliffe, 464.8, (554), 714.9, (852)

Wandsworth, 462.0, (1523), 663.4, (2187)

Bradford, 461.7, (2492), 629.5, (3398)

Burnley, 460.0, (409), 611.8, (544)

Three Rivers, 459.7, (429), 587.2, (548)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 457.3, (594), 730.7, (949)

Southampton, 456.6, (1153), 533.4, (1347)

Gedling, 455.5, (537), 751.5, (886)

Leeds, 454.1, (3602), 652.0, (5171)

Rotherham, 452.5, (1201), 578.3, (1535)

Allerdale, 451.1, (441), 835.7, (817)

Nottingham, 448.5, (1493), 594.5, (1979)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 446.7, (1524), 654.2, (2232)

Broxbourne, 444.1, (432), 532.5, (518)

Hambleton, 443.3, (406), 674.7, (618)

Calderdale, 440.8, (932), 533.4, (1128)

Ashfield, 440.1, (563), 528.5, (676)

Mansfield, 440.0, (481), 481.2, (526)

Craven, 439.3, (251), 710.5, (406)

Sheffield, 431.6, (2524), 593.7, (3472)

Great Yarmouth, 430.9, (428), 737.9, (733)

Chorley, 430.6, (509), 720.7, (852)

Warrington, 428.5, (900), 683.3, (1435)

Chelmsford, 427.7, (763), 664.3, (1185)

Rochford, 426.9, (373), 587.2, (513)

St Helens, 425.8, (769), 553.2, (999)

Lambeth, 423.9, (1382), 640.4, (2088)

Bromsgrove, 423.5, (423), 665.8, (665)

North East Derbyshire, 422.8, (429), 670.2, (680)

Northumberland, 420.6, (1356), 711.5, (2294)

Stockport, 420.2, (1233), 608.3, (1785)

Arun, 419.3, (674), 566.7, (911)

Tonbridge and Malling, 419.2, (554), 537.3, (710)

Portsmouth, 417.4, (897), 504.9, (1085)

Dartford, 417.4, (470), 595.9, (671)

Crawley, 417.2, (469), 548.9, (617)

Worcester, 414.9, (420), 757.7, (767)

Harlow, 413.5, (360), 520.3, (453)

Coventry, 412.9, (1534), 651.1, (2419)

Castle Point, 410.5, (371), 754.6, (682)

Barrow-in-Furness, 410.1, (275), 526.5, (353)

Chesterfield, 409.0, (429), 575.8, (604)

Dudley, 408.9, (1315), 570.3, (1834)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 408.3, (756), 573.6, (1062)

Broxtowe, 407.8, (465), 638.4, (728)

Southwark, 407.1, (1298), 536.3, (1710)

North Warwickshire, 406.0, (265), 867.2, (566)

Bexley, 402.4, (999), 483.3, (1200)

Basildon, 402.2, (753), 539.0, (1009)

Knowsley, 401.7, (606), 544.2, (821)

Redditch, 401.1, (342), 469.1, (400)

Bath and North East Somerset, 401.0, (775), 737.3, (1425)

Epping Forest, 400.9, (528), 565.0, (744)

Southend-on-Sea, 400.8, (734), 588.7, (1078)

Maldon, 400.5, (260), 423.6, (275)

Sandwell, 398.5, (1309), 569.9, (1872)

Manchester, 398.3, (2202), 585.5, (3237)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 398.2, (392), 573.0, (564)

Scarborough, 397.2, (432), 640.9, (697)

Watford, 395.5, (382), 502.2, (485)

North Devon, 395.3, (384), 536.3, (521)

Selby, 395.1, (358), 529.7, (480)

Maidstone, 394.6, (678), 483.6, (831)

Trafford, 393.9, (935), 549.0, (1303)

Central Bedfordshire, 393.6, (1136), 543.6, (1569)

Birmingham, 392.8, (4485), 585.2, (6682)

Tamworth, 392.5, (301), 728.9, (559)

Hertsmere, 390.8, (410), 557.6, (585)

South Northamptonshire, 390.5, (369), 482.6, (456)

Corby, 390.5, (282), 379.4, (274)

St Albans, 390.0, (579), 600.9, (892)

Bury, 389.5, (744), 596.4, (1139)

Rugby, 389.2, (424), 545.3, (594)

Cannock Chase, 388.0, (391), 467.4, (471)

Brentwood, 385.6, (297), 623.2, (480)

Telford and Wrekin, 384.8, (692), 536.5, (965)

West Lancashire, 384.1, (439), 568.6, (650)

Colchester, 383.7, (747), 502.3, (978)

Islington, 381.1, (924), 521.7, (1265)

Sevenoaks, 379.3, (458), 543.3, (656)

Liverpool, 379.1, (1888), 512.0, (2550)

Lancaster, 378.0, (552), 572.5, (836)

Medway, 377.7, (1052), 386.3, (1076)

Bromley, 375.5, (1248), 511.2, (1699)

North West Leicestershire, 375.4, (389), 667.9, (692)

Erewash, 375.3, (433), 685.6, (791)

Brighton and Hove, 374.7, (1090), 562.1, (1635)

Wolverhampton, 374.4, (986), 476.5, (1255)

East Hertfordshire, 374.0, (560), 589.7, (883)

Amber Valley, 373.8, (479), 613.4, (786)

Gloucester, 373.3, (482), 501.1, (647)

South Staffordshire, 372.7, (419), 474.0, (533)

Rossendale, 370.7, (265), 684.1, (489)

Northampton, 369.5, (830), 378.0, (849)

Kettering, 369.4, (376), 432.3, (440)

Warwick, 369.4, (531), 588.5, (846)

Test Valley, 368.6, (465), 543.0, (685)

Exeter, 366.8, (482), 418.6, (550)

Bolsover, 364.9, (294), 527.5, (425)

Barnet, 364.3, (1442), 437.3, (1731)

North Somerset, 364.1, (783), 656.6, (1412)

Charnwood, 363.7, (676), 472.4, (878)

Carlisle, 363.5, (395), 765.6, (832)

Chiltern, 362.8, (348), 503.5, (483)

Stoke-on-Trent, 362.0, (928), 629.2, (1613)

Hackney and City of London, 361.7, (1052), 518.2, (1507)

Swindon, 361.4, (803), 471.7, (1048)

Blaby, 360.5, (366), 537.8, (546)

Gravesham, 359.1, (384), 433.9, (464)

Hyndburn, 359.1, (291), 520.7, (422)

Welwyn Hatfield, 358.4, (441), 501.5, (617)

Walsall, 358.3, (1023), 476.4, (1360)

Sefton, 357.1, (987), 486.2, (1344)

Richmondshire, 355.5, (191), 670.0, (360)

Dacorum, 353.4, (547), 549.9, (851)

Thurrock, 352.8, (615), 396.9, (692)

Cheshire East, 352.7, (1355), 491.5, (1888)

Lichfield, 352.2, (369), 552.7, (579)

Boston, 352.0, (247), 437.5, (307)

Ealing, 352.0, (1203), 390.9, (1336)

Bolton, 351.9, (1012), 505.0, (1452)

Wirral, 351.5, (1139), 521.9, (1691)

Eastleigh, 351.1, (469), 503.1, (672)

Stevenage, 350.6, (308), 431.4, (379)

Brent, 349.9, (1154), 365.4, (1205)

Adur, 349.9, (225), 577.0, (371)

Pendle, 349.6, (322), 462.5, (426)

Kirklees, 349.5, (1537), 452.0, (1988)

Harrogate, 349.4, (562), 514.8, (828)

East Northamptonshire, 349.1, (330), 472.9, (447)

Wycombe, 348.7, (609), 465.5, (813)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 348.4, (451), 601.0, (778)

Haringey, 348.4, (936), 401.6, (1079)

Hart, 348.2, (338), 436.8, (424)

Bedford, 348.0, (603), 452.4, (784)

Tendring, 346.6, (508), 541.1, (793)

Tower Hamlets, 346.1, (1124), 465.0, (1510)

Basingstoke and Deane, 346.0, (611), 612.2, (1081)

Croydon, 345.7, (1337), 421.0, (1628)

South Bucks, 345.5, (242), 501.1, (351)

Havering, 343.7, (892), 419.2, (1088)

Leicester, 342.7, (1214), 390.7, (1384)

Wellingborough, 342.5, (273), 302.4, (241)

Greenwich, 341.4, (983), 410.5, (1182)

Uttlesford, 340.7, (311), 508.3, (464)

Halton, 340.0, (440), 448.2, (580)

Chichester, 339.3, (411), 418.6, (507)

Camden, 337.4, (911), 413.3, (1116)

Derbyshire Dales, 337.4, (244), 489.5, (354)

Lincoln, 337.4, (335), 438.1, (435)

Waltham Forest, 337.2, (934), 395.7, (1096)

Melton, 335.9, (172), 554.6, (284)

Wyre Forest, 335.7, (340), 501.5, (508)

Oxford, 334.5, (510), 390.9, (596)

Lewisham, 334.5, (1023), 492.7, (1507)

Richmond upon Thames, 333.3, (660), 510.1, (1010)

Hillingdon, 332.7, (1021), 448.1, (1375)

Sutton, 332.4, (686), 515.1, (1063)

Bracknell Forest, 332.1, (407), 618.5, (758)

Teignbridge, 331.7, (445), 398.0, (534)

Oadby and Wigston, 331.5, (189), 387.6, (221)

North Lincolnshire, 330.8, (570), 412.1, (710)

Reigate and Banstead, 330.1, (491), 545.9, (812)

Hounslow, 328.5, (892), 324.5, (881)

Harrow, 328.1, (824), 401.7, (1009)

Wokingham, 327.3, (560), 375.8, (643)

Spelthorne, 325.5, (325), 465.7, (465)

Westminster, 325.3, (850), 346.7, (906)

Stroud, 324.3, (389), 406.8, (488)

Cheshire West and Chester, 323.8, (1111), 515.1, (1767)

Norwich, 323.7, (455), 347.2, (488)

Blackburn with Darwen, 320.6, (480), 429.5, (643)

Gosport, 320.6, (272), 478.6, (406)

East Devon, 320.6, (469), 455.3, (666)

North Hertfordshire, 319.7, (427), 444.0, (593)

Merton, 319.5, (660), 430.4, (889)

Ribble Valley, 318.6, (194), 446.7, (272)

East Staffordshire, 318.2, (381), 474.3, (568)

Milton Keynes, 316.9, (854), 473.5, (1276)

Swale, 316.5, (475), 461.7, (693)

Stafford, 316.1, (434), 463.3, (636)

Winchester, 314.8, (393), 320.4, (400)

Kensington and Chelsea, 314.5, (491), 388.1, (606)

Braintree, 313.2, (478), 463.3, (707)

Harborough, 312.3, (293), 450.9, (423)

South Lakeland, 311.2, (327), 502.4, (528)

Wiltshire, 310.2, (1551), 411.6, (2058)

Worthing, 306.6, (339), 425.1, (470)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 304.1, (344), 521.5, (590)

Luton, 303.7, (647), 383.5, (817)

Cambridge, 302.9, (378), 346.2, (432)

Epsom and Ewell, 302.6, (244), 579.2, (467)

Reading, 302.3, (489), 376.4, (609)

Mendip, 300.2, (347), 441.2, (510)

Derby, 300.0, (772), 431.4, (1110)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 298.9, (1709), 392.4, (2244)

Havant, 298.7, (377), 375.5, (474)

High Peak, 297.8, (276), 555.8, (515)

Tandridge, 297.3, (262), 481.1, (424)

Daventry, 296.7, (255), 397.9, (342)

Torridge, 295.9, (202), 253.4, (173)

Mole Valley, 295.7, (258), 410.3, (358)

Cherwell, 295.7, (445), 344.2, (518)

South Hams, 294.2, (256), 373.5, (325)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 293.2, (444), 391.0, (592)

Cheltenham, 292.3, (340), 337.9, (393)

Tunbridge Wells, 291.4, (346), 358.0, (425)

Elmbridge, 290.2, (397), 436.4, (597)

Huntingdonshire, 289.4, (515), 352.3, (627)

Woking, 285.7, (288), 401.8, (405)

Peterborough, 285.3, (577), 314.9, (637)

East Lindsey, 285.1, (404), 395.8, (561)

Kingston upon Thames, 284.5, (505), 379.7, (674)

South Derbyshire, 283.4, (304), 457.8, (491)

South Somerset, 283.3, (477), 454.4, (765)

Enfield, 282.8, (944), 292.4, (976)

Mid Sussex, 282.1, (426), 494.6, (747)

Wychavon, 281.2, (364), 401.0, (519)

York, 278.7, (587), 505.7, (1065)

West Berkshire, 278.3, (441), 373.6, (592)

Hastings, 277.4, (257), 343.2, (318)

Runnymede, 271.7, (243), 402.6, (360)

Barking and Dagenham, 271.0, (577), 317.0, (675)

Rutland, 270.5, (108), 323.1, (129)

Babergh, 269.5, (248), 448.7, (413)

Aylesbury Vale, 268.7, (536), 342.4, (683)

Newham, 267.6, (945), 308.1, (1088)

Forest of Dean, 266.2, (231), 490.8, (426)

Redbridge, 265.1, (809), 282.4, (862)

Fareham, 265.0, (308), 391.5, (455)

West Oxfordshire, 263.9, (292), 448.3, (496)

New Forest, 262.7, (473), 393.1, (708)

South Cambridgeshire, 261.5, (416), 318.7, (507)

Stratford-on-Avon, 261.3, (340), 397.4, (517)

Folkestone and Hythe, 261.1, (295), 404.4, (457)

Guildford, 260.4, (388), 327.5, (488)

Eastbourne, 259.3, (269), 407.7, (423)

Surrey Heath, 258.7, (231), 397.5, (355)

Vale of White Horse, 255.9, (348), 391.9, (533)

Dorset, 255.5, (967), 265.5, (1005)

South Norfolk, 253.4, (357), 268.3, (378)

Ashford, 253.0, (329), 348.4, (453)

Ipswich, 250.5, (343), 284.9, (390)

East Hampshire, 249.4, (305), 344.2, (421)

Slough, 248.1, (371), 291.6, (436)

Broadland, 247.7, (324), 338.7, (443)

Waverley, 247.0, (312), 363.3, (459)

Mid Devon, 245.4, (202), 404.6, (333)

Malvern Hills, 244.0, (192), 460.0, (362)

Shropshire, 242.0, (782), 393.0, (1270)

West Lindsey, 241.5, (231), 352.3, (337)

South Oxfordshire, 240.7, (342), 374.5, (532)

Isle of Wight, 239.1, (339), 251.1, (356)

North Kesteven, 236.1, (276), 254.9, (298)

Ryedale, 234.7, (130), 303.4, (168)

Wealden, 234.7, (379), 348.7, (563)

Fenland, 234.7, (239), 232.7, (237)

Rushmoor, 230.4, (218), 439.8, (416)

Sedgemoor, 225.7, (278), 335.3, (413)

South Kesteven, 225.4, (321), 342.6, (488)

Tewkesbury, 224.2, (213), 309.4, (294)

Cotswold, 223.7, (201), 337.2, (303)

West Suffolk, 220.6, (395), 228.4, (409)

Lewes, 217.9, (225), 363.1, (375)

Mid Suffolk, 217.5, (226), 234.9, (244)

Horsham, 216.3, (311), 413.8, (595)

South Holland, 215.7, (205), 287.3, (273)

Rother, 214.4, (206), 329.9, (317)

Herefordshire, 213.7, (412), 278.0, (536)

Canterbury, 211.0, (349), 230.4, (381)

West Devon, 207.9, (116), 231.2, (129)

Dover, 204.9, (242), 245.5, (290)

North Norfolk, 203.2, (213), 206.0, (216)

East Cambridgeshire, 197.0, (177), 345.1, (310)

East Suffolk, 194.8, (486), 243.7, (608)

Eden, 189.7, (101), 315.5, (168)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 181.0, (274), 304.5, (461)

Somerset West and Taunton, 174.1, (270), 198.6, (308)

Thanet, 161.4, (229), 158.5, (225)

Breckland, 160.8, (225), 145.7, (204)