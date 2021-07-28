Dujardin Mews residents tell of pride in record-breaking Olympian

Residents of a north London street named after Team GB’s Charlotte Dujardin have spoken of their pride in the dressage rider after she became Britain’s most-decorated female Olympian.

Dujardin Mews in Enfield was named after the equestrian following her gold medals at London 2012 after a vote by the residents’ association.

Her victory was also commemorated with a gold postbox which still stands in Enfield town.

Dujardin has six Olympic medals after taking the bronze in both the individual and team dressage at Tokyo 2020.

Residents said they hoped Dujardin would visit the road after not being able to attend the “opening” of the street.

Eileen Oxley, a resident of Dujardin Mews, said: “We were all pleased about it because this street was named after her and Vallegro the horse (who Dujardin rode to gold at London 2012).

“I think the community will agree, she is doing well, especially in the Olympics. It’s brilliant.

“We are so proud of her. It’s really nice.”

Lorraine Sculpher, chairwoman of the residents’ association, said: “I’ve only just found out but I am pleased if [Team GB] are going to get some more medals and of the name of this road.

“It’s just a pity she couldn’t do it on the horse named after the block down the bottom.

“We did try to get her to come down when we opened [the street], but because she had commitments, she couldn’t come to the opening.

“Perhaps after this one she’ll bring her horse down here for half a day and let us see it!”

Kamal Khan, another of the mews’ residents, said: “There’s local pride, especially for Enfield. We are very proud.

“Because of her name, everybody knows this street. Especially now with the most-decorated [British female Olympian record].

“I’ve got four little girls so they will know who the street is named after and be very happy.”

Shah Ahmed, a long-term resident in Enfield, said: “I’ve lived here for 33 years.

“She should come, the road is named after her. At the end of the day she’s won the most.”

Dujardin Mews was the first social housing built by the London Borough of Enfield for over 40 years when it was opened in 2017.