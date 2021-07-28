Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Three-quarters of adults comfortable discussing funeral wishes, survey says

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 12.07am
Three-quarters of adults now feel comfortable discussing their funeral wishes, new research has shown, suggesting Brits may be more open to talking about death following the coronavirus crisis.

Some 40% of 18 to 24-year-olds have already thought about the way they would like to say goodbye, according to a survey commissioned by Co-op Funeralcare.

The My Wishes, My Way report, which polled 2,003 adults, found that 69% said it is not important for their funeral to be in a religious setting, while just over a fifth (22%) would prefer mourners to dress in bright colours.

A similar survey of 4,186 adults conducted by the provider in 2019 found that only half (49%) had given their funeral some thought, while 45% of people had not done anything by way of sharing their wishes with anyone.

However, the poll in June of this year found that 75% of those who intend to have a funeral now feel comfortable discussing their final wishes with loved ones.

Over a third (37%) said that funerals were generally too sombre and should be more uplifting, with 81% of those who intend to have a funeral wanting their funeral to be a celebration of life.

The funeral provider, which has been tracking attitudes into death for more than a decade, said that the events of the past 18 months had caused a shift in the nation’s attitudes towards mourning and death.

Co-op Funeralcare’s managing director Samantha Tyrer said: “As we have lived through the pandemic and seen such a tragic and unimaginable loss of life, the nation’s attitude towards death and dying has been changing.

“It’s incredibly poignant that society is gradually becoming more comfortable talking about the inevitable and that more people would like their final farewell to feel more like a unique celebration of their life.”

