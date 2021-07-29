What the papers say – July 29

The decision to allow certain vaccinated visitors to the UK to skip isolation measures and other aspects of Britain’s reopening figure prominently on the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Mail says “Britain’s back in business!” as it reports on the lifting of quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from the EU and the US, and the resumption of international cruises from the UK.

That theme is mirrored by the Daily Express and the i.

Thursday’s Daily Express: Welcome back! Britain opens up for business #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LSsaaojsP5 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 28, 2021

Thursday’s i: Travel hope as UK opens borders with EU and US #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/qJnsDGf745 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 28, 2021

Metro covers two major pieces of pandemic recovery news – vaccinated visitors to Britain not needing to quarantine, and workers with two jabs not having to isolate when pinged – and calls it “Doubley jabbly”.

The Times, however, leads with a more cautionary tone by saying there are fears over the health risk associated with allowing in EU and US visitors, especially those from amber-list countries.

Thursday’s Times: Fears over health risk from amber travellers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0xsPzB9K1Y — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 28, 2021

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, says America is now being urged to cancel its ban on visitors arriving from Britain.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'US urged to scrap travel ban on Britons'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/YVMg2843Bw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 28, 2021

In other news, The Independent reports the Cabinet is split over China’s role in the UK electric car supply chain.

Thursday’s Independent: Cabinet split widens over Chinese investment #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/pJ1tgVdcZO — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 28, 2021

The Queen’s lawyers secretly lobbied Scottish ministers to gain an exemption for her private land from a major initiative to cut carbon emissions, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Thursday 29 July 2021: Queen’s lawyers secretly lobbied ministers for climate law waiver pic.twitter.com/QquNEPKsGh — Guardian news (@guardiannews) July 28, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads on a 60-year-old woman jailed for a diamond heist, calling it “Gran larceny”.

The Sun splashes on the end of X Factor after a 17-year run.

Tomorrow's front page: Simon Cowell is axing The X Factor after 17 years https://t.co/f8EC8fRTsx pic.twitter.com/FGOckvz7iD — The Sun (@TheSun) July 28, 2021

Warnings that a “flawed” 22-trillion dollar (£15.8 trillion) US debt market is “a threat to stability” are covered by the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 29 July https://t.co/O8CPyg4pvu pic.twitter.com/tMT8hL770p — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 28, 2021

And the Daily Star runs a story saying Northern accents “will vanish soon”.