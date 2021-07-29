Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

What the papers say – July 29

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 4.21am
What the papers say – July 29 (PA)
What the papers say – July 29 (PA)

The decision to allow certain vaccinated visitors to the UK to skip isolation measures and other aspects of Britain’s reopening figure prominently on the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Mail says “Britain’s back in business!” as it reports on the lifting of quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from the EU and the US, and the resumption of international cruises from the UK.

That theme is mirrored by the Daily Express and the i.

Metro covers two major pieces of pandemic recovery news – vaccinated visitors to Britain not needing to quarantine, and workers with two jabs not having to isolate when pinged – and calls it “Doubley jabbly”.

The Times, however, leads with a more cautionary tone by saying there are fears over the health risk associated with allowing in EU and US visitors, especially those from amber-list countries.

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, says America is now being urged to cancel its ban on visitors arriving from Britain.

In other news, The Independent reports the Cabinet is split over China’s role in the UK electric car supply chain.

The Queen’s lawyers secretly lobbied Scottish ministers to gain an exemption for her private land from a major initiative to cut carbon emissions, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror leads on a 60-year-old woman jailed for a diamond heist, calling it “Gran larceny”.

The Sun splashes on the end of X Factor after a 17-year run.

Warnings that a “flawed” 22-trillion dollar (£15.8 trillion) US debt market is “a threat to stability” are covered by the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star runs a story saying Northern accents “will vanish soon”.

[[title]]

[[text]]

