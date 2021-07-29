Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
World champion pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks tests positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 6.41am
US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has tested positive for coronavirus (Martin Rickett/PA)
American pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus, the United States Olympic Committee has confirmed.

Kendricks, the reigning world champion who won bronze at the Rio Games in 2016, has left the Olympic Village and been transferred to a quarantine facility in the Japanese capital.

The USOC said in a statement: “The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff.

“Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed. Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

Unconfirmed reports stated a number of athletes, including members of the Australian track and field team, have been placed in isolation as close contacts.

2017 IAAF World Championships – Day Six – London Stadium
Sam Kendricks is in a quarantine facility in the Japanese capital (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kendricks is the latest American athlete to test positive in Tokyo, after beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb and gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker.

Officials confirmed on Friday that three athletes are among the 24 positive tests recorded among Olympic-related personnel, taking the total number affected since July 1 to 198.

