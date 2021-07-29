Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Caeleb Dressel claims first individual Olympic gold with 100m freestyle success

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 7.49am
Caeleb Dressel claimed his first individual Olympic gold on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)

Caeleb Dressel admitted he was feeling the pressure ahead of claiming his first individual Olympic gold in the men’s 100 metres freestyle final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 24-year-old won two golds at Rio 2016 and has already stood atop the podium in the Japanese capital, but all three of those successes have come in relay races so this represented a chance to stand out on his own.

He pipped Australia’s Kyle Chalmers by just 0.06 seconds in a nail-biting contest to capture gold in an Olympic record time of 47.02secs, with Kliment Kolesnikov of the Russian Olympic Committee third, 0.42s adrift of Dressel.

“It is different,” Dressel said. “I didn’t want to admit it but now that I did it, I can.

Caeleb Dressel, pictured, overcame Kyle Chalmers by just 0.06 seconds (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s a lot different – you can’t rely on anyone else. It’s just you and the water, there’s no one there to bail you out. It’s tough.

“I knew that weight was on my shoulders. I’d won relay medals but never individual, so it was really special. It means a lot.”

Dressel’s US compatriot Robert Finke prevailed in the inaugural men’s 800m freestyle final, rising from fourth with one length of the pool remaining to edge out Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri by 0.24s. Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine scooped bronze.

China took the gold in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay final as the United States, anchored by Katie Ledecky, collected silver while Australia, with double Tokyo 2020 champion Ariarne Titmus in their ranks, finished third.

