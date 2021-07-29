Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Male rats stick with friends but females less picky – study

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 9.17am Updated: July 29 2021, 10.41am
Male rats choose carefully who they spend time with, a study found (PA)
Male rats choose carefully who they spend time with – but females are less fussy, according to new research.

Scientists from the universities of Portsmouth and Lincoln have found that male rats have preferred partners in their groups and they decide which individuals to avoid.

But previous research has shown that female rats do not form friendships with other females.

Dr Leanne Proops, from the University of Portsmouth’s Department of Psychology, said: “Discovering that male rats don’t associate with other rats randomly, but seek out their preferred cage mates and actively avoid others, shows that rats are similar in this respect to other species like birds, primates and bats.”

Dr Teresa Romero, from the University of Lincoln’s School of Life Sciences, added: “What’s particularly interesting about this work is that it contrasts to the limited evidence available on social behaviour in rats and therefore has important implications for the management and welfare of captive rat populations.”

For the study published in the journal Scientific Reports, the researchers observed the behaviour of 27 male rats in four groups during a three-month period by video recording them while they were in their enclosures during daylight hours.

Although rats have been described as primarily nocturnal, they can also be active during the day.

The researchers observed every two minutes whether the rats were in close body contact or near each other while resting or having friendly interactions.

Dr Leanne Proops’ pet rats Harry (white) and Huxley (University of Portsmouth/PA)

They also assessed how stable these preferences were by comparing with whom they spent time at the beginning and at the end of the study, and found that male rats can maintain these preferences over time, including over a period of months

Dr Romero said: “We’ve known for some time that animals like baboons, horses and house mice form same-sex friendships, which positively affects their reproductive success and their lifespan.

“Yet – despite 150 years of breeding rats – we still know surprisingly little about their natural social behaviour or organisation.”

Dr Proops added: “There are more than 20 million domestic rats across the world, with same-sex housing often being the norm for pet rats, and our results can have important implications for the management and welfare of these populations.”

