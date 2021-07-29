Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nokia profit substantially up on new operating model and 5G sales

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 10.56am
Nokia reported net profit of 539 million euros for the April-June period (PA)
Wireless network maker and 5G technology provider Nokia reported substantially improved second-quarter profit on Thursday, citing the help of its new operating model and booming sales of 5G equipment.

The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 539 million euros (£459m) for the April-June period, up 71% from 316 million euros a year earlier.

Sales were up 4% at 5.3 billion euros.

Chief executive Pekka Lundmark, who took over Nokia’s top job a year ago and has drastically changed the business strategy, said the second-quarter results showed the company was on the right track.

“We are already seeing the benefits of our new operating model, which helped us to deliver such a strong financial performance,” Mr Lundmark said.

The executive has vowed to make Nokia the world leader in 5G – the new generation of broadband technology – even if it means sacrificing short-term profitability.

In 5G technology, Nokia is in a tight race with Nordic competitor Ericsson, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung, among others.

Mr Lundmark said Nokia has revised its full-year profit outlook upwards and “we now expect comparable operating margin between 10 and 12% for full year 2021, compared to our previous range of 7-10%.”

“We have executed faster than planned on our strategy in the first half, which provides us with a good foundation for the full year,” he said.

Mr Lundmark acknowledged, however, that Nokia faced “headwinds” in markets such as the United States, where the company has lost market share.

Challenges also loom in China, where Nokia’s market share has remained low despite the company recently securing an important 5G deal with key operator China Mobile.

