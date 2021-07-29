Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021
Business / Business news

Virgin Media O2 plans to make its entire broadband network full fibre by 2028

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 1.04pm
More than 14 million homes and businesses will be upgraded over the next seven years in a major push to make the UK ‘fibre fit for the future’ (Virgin Media O2/PA)
Virgin Media O2 has announced plans to upgrade more than 14 million homes and businesses to full fibre broadband over the next seven years, as it steps up competition against BT.

Ultrafast fibre technology will be laid alongside existing cables in underground tunnels, costing around £100 per property.

The switch will cover 14.3 million cable premises by the end of 2028, building on the 1.2 million that already have access to full fibre.

Recently merged Virgin Media O2 said the work will represent a “modest annual increase” to its current capital expenditure budget of approximately £2 billion per year.

It comes as leading rival, BT-owned Openreach, revealed its intention to provide full fibre broadband to 551 more towns and cities across the UK, covering around five million homes and businesses, as part of a £15 billion programme to reach 25 million premises.

Virgin Media O2 chief executive Lutz Schuler said the move will herald “the next evolution” of its network “ensuring we’re fibre-fit for the future”.

“Our mission is to upgrade the UK, and we are doing exactly that,” he added.

“Right now, we have the UK’s leading gigabit network, and this upgrade means we’ll be even stronger for the decades ahead, pursuing new opportunities and putting words into action.

“In 60 days since the formation of Virgin Media O2, we have achieved a lot, but this is just the beginning. With strong foundations for growth in place, we will boost connectivity, provide greater choice and be a challenger the country can count on.”

The existing cable network will continue to be maintained and developed while the extensive upgrade takes place, the firm said.

