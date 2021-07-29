Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hotel guest in court accused of £250,000 damage to luxury hotel room

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 1.25pm Updated: July 29 2021, 4.24pm
The alleged behaviour happened at the Four Seasons in Park Lane, London (PA)
An Israeli national has been accused of causing £250,000 worth of damage after allegedly starting a fire in a luxury hotel room in London.

Ofer Tsofan, 52, is charged with arson, criminal damage and assaulting two police officers at the Four Seasons in Park Lane on July 24.

Tsofan’s case was heard in his absence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard that “significant damage” was caused after the fire was started in the hotel room at around 10pm.

The damage was caused after fire alarms and sprinklers were set off.

The defendant is also accused of throwing a glass water bottle at one of the police officers.

Tsofan, who was arrested at just after 11pm, was in London on a business trip, the court was told.

He was denied bail and was told to appear at Southwark Crown Court on August 26.

