Hotel guest in court accused of £250,000 damage to luxury hotel room

An Israeli national has been accused of causing £250,000 worth of damage after allegedly starting a fire in a luxury hotel room in London.

Ofer Tsofan, 52, is charged with arson, criminal damage and assaulting two police officers at the Four Seasons in Park Lane on July 24.

Tsofan’s case was heard in his absence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard that “significant damage” was caused after the fire was started in the hotel room at around 10pm.

The damage was caused after fire alarms and sprinklers were set off.

The defendant is also accused of throwing a glass water bottle at one of the police officers.

Tsofan, who was arrested at just after 11pm, was in London on a business trip, the court was told.

He was denied bail and was told to appear at Southwark Crown Court on August 26.