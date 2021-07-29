Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm relationship

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 2.28pm
Jason Oppenheim (Netflix/PA)
Jason Oppenheim (Netflix/PA)

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have confirmed they are in a relationship.

The pair confirmed the news to US magazine People.

Netflix show Selling Sunset follows a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles.

Oppenheim, who is Stause’s boss, told People: “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship.

“I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

The pair are currently on holiday together in Italy with Selling Sunset co-stars including Oppenheim’s brother Brett, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet.

Stause shared an image on Instagram of Oppenheim embracing her on a boat.

Fitzgerald commented on the post: “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

Earlier this year Netflix commissioned two new series of Selling Sunset.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier