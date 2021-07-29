Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Wildfire rages for second day in Lebanon and spreads to Syria

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 2.59pm
A man runs to extinguish a forest fire, at Qobayat village, in the northern Akkar province, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)
A man runs to extinguish a forest fire, at Qobayat village, in the northern Akkar province, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanese firefighters struggled for the second day on Thursday to contain wildfires in the country’s north that have spread across the border into Syria, civil defence officials in both countries said.

The fires killed at least one person, a 15-year-old boy, who was helping firefighting efforts in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s civil defence said it deployed 25 firetrucks, supported by four air force helicopters and military units, to put out the blaze.

But the fires continued to rage, spreading east, and have already affected large swaths of forest in the mountainous north.

Residents posted videos and images of scorched forests, blackened trees and fires on mountaintops, as the blaze closes in on the village of Qobayat.

There was no official estimate yet of the area affected.

A Lebanese army helicopter takes off from a water storage point after it refilled a tank to extinguish a forest fire, at Qobayat village, in the northern Akkar province, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon’s Red Cross said late on Wednesday it had evacuated 17 people and treated more than 30, including eight who have been admitted to hospital.

“There are lots of damages. Lots of losses,” said Omar Massoud, the mayor of Andaqt village.

He estimated that about two million square metres – about 500 acres – of pine and oak forests have been destroyed.

“As you see, the weather and the wind … even with the helicopters of the Lebanese army, they are not able to control the fire,” he told The Associated Press.

Fires have affected large swaths of forest (Hussein Malla/AP)

The fire began on Wednesday in the northern Akkar province, and has since spread across into border areas of Syria’s Homs province.

The Qobayat trail is described as having some of the most beautiful forests in Lebanon, with oak, pine and cedar trees.

Lebanon’s state-owned National News Agency said late on Wednesday the fire spread over the distance of four miles and was 1.2 miles wide, claiming tens of thousands of pine trees so far.

In Syria, Syrian firefighters were also struggling to contain the fires in villages in the al-Qusair area, according to the state news agency SANA.

Syrian military helicopters have also been taking part in the operation since Wednesday.

Syrian Civil Defence Chief General Saied al-Awad said gusty winds and high temperatures, as well as rugged terrain, were complicating the operations.

Efforts are ongoing to contain the fires away from residential areas, he said, according to SANA.

Lebanon’s government has called for urgent assistance from neighbouring Cyprus, which recently fought three days to put out one of its worst brush fires in decades.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier