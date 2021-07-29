Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Vaccines have prevented 22 million infections and 60,000 deaths, figures show

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 3.26pm Updated: July 29 2021, 4.59pm
The vaccination programme has massively cut down on Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospital admissions, new figures suggest (Nick Potts/PA)
Covid vaccines have prevented an estimated 22 million infections and 60,000 deaths in England, according to new data.

Jabs are also estimated to have directly averted more than 52,600 hospital admissions, new figures from Public Health England (PHE) suggest.

The figures were published as England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said he hopes the worst of the pandemic is behind us but warned there could be “one or two bumpy periods” ahead.

The statistics cover the period up to July 23 and are based on modelling by PHE and Cambridge University.

(PA Graphics)
Previous estimates, for the period up to July 9, had suggested about 37,000 deaths and 11 million infections had been prevented.

Prof Van-Tam disputed a claim made to a newspaper by a senior minister earlier this week that Covid is “all over bar the shouting” after cases dropped sharply this month.

Prof Van-Tam told the BBC News channel: “I wish it were so. This is not all over bar the shouting. I hope the worst is behind us but I think it’s quite possible that we’re going to have one or two bumpy periods in the autumn and in the winter, not only through Covid, but also through flu and other respiratory viruses as well.”

He said lockdowns last winter had “completely shut out pretty much all of the other respiratory viruses” which he said could re-emerge this year.

(PA Graphics)
He said: “If we don’t have further lockdowns, and I hope we don’t, then I think other respiratory viruses like flu are also going to come back this winter, and it’s going to be equally important that people who are called for their flu vaccines actually come forwards and have them this winter.”

The latest modelling on the rollout shows the “remarkable impact” jabs have had on saving lives and reducing the spread of coronavirus, said Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant epidemiologist at PHE.

He said: “As cases have increased, the true scale of protection from the vaccine programme has become clear. Everyone that has come forward for their vaccine has played a part in this vital effort.

“It remains vital that everyone gets two doses of the vaccine, to protect you and those around you from Covid-19. You must book your second jab when invited, to gain maximum protection.”

