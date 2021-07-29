Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Three more workers found dead at German blast site

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 3.48pm
The explosion sent a large black cloud of smoke into the air (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)
The known death toll from an explosion at a German industrial park grew to five on Thursday after authorities said the bodies of three more people were recovered from the chemical manufacturing site.

Two people are still missing following Tuesday’s explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark industrial park, located in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne.

The cause of the blast, which also injured 31 people, is not yet known. Police began their on-site investigation on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.

Currenta, the company that operates the industrial park, said the explosion was linked to storage tanks filled with solvents.

The explosion sent a large black cloud of smoke into the air and ignited a blaze that took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish.

The environmental authority for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Leverkusen is located, said on Wednesday that the smoke contained dioxin, polychlorinated biphenyl and furan compounds.

However, it could not yet say how high the concentrations of the chemicals were, dpa reported.

Currenta said pollution measurements had so far not detected any elevated levels of hazardous substances in the air.

City officials warned people not to let children play outside, use outside pools or eat fruit and vegetables from their gardens for a few days.

