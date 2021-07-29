Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

UK cars to be exported on train fuelled by used vegetable oil

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 4.33pm
Hybrid cars built in the UK will soon be exported to continental Europe via a train running on greener fuel made from used vegetable oil, the Department for Transport has announced (Department for Transport/PA)
Hybrid cars built in the UK will soon be exported to continental Europe via a train running on greener fuel made from used vegetable oil, the Department for Transport has announced (Department for Transport/PA)

Hybrid cars built in the UK will soon be exported to continental Europe on a train running on fuel made from used vegetable oil, the Department for Transport has announced.

Rail freight operator DB Cargo’s train, named I’m A Climate Hero, can cut carbon emissions by up to 90% compared with diesel locomotives, according to the department.

It is fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

The train will export hundreds of Toyota cars built in Derbyshire every week through the Channel Tunnel.

On its return leg, it will import more Toyotas.

The DfT believes the train highlights the vital role rail freight can play in cutting carbon emissions in the transport sector, as part of the UK’s plan to reach net zero by 2050.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris, who unveiled the locomotive at the DB Cargo depot in Toton, Nottinghamshire, said: “We are boosting British business whilst cutting carbon. This is what building back greener is all about.

“Trains are one of the most eco-friendly ways to transport goods and, through ingenuity and innovation, DB Cargo are leading the way in making it even greener.”

DB Cargo chief executive Andrea Rossi said: “We are very excited at the prospect of working with Toyota to trial the use of HVO on its services to and from Europe.

“HVO is one of the world’s purest and greenest fuels and has an important role to play in helping DB Cargo UK and its rail customers decarbonise their operations.

“This will be the first time we have used HVO on an automotive service and one bound for the continent. It’s a first on many levels for us.”

Leon van der Merwe, vice president for the supply chain at Toyota Motor Europe, said: “As a company we are dedicated to making continuous progress towards carbon neutrality, and this includes seeking ways to reduce emissions from manufacturing, vehicle use and logistics.

“By utilising this new rail freight multi-modal opportunity, we are helping to ensure our low emission hybrid electric vehicles built at our British Burnaston plant can be transported to our customers in an increasingly sustainable way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier