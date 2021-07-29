Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Farmer loses High Court bid to save stud alpaca Geronimo from being killed

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 5.01pm
Geronimo tested positive twice for bovine tuberculosis (Helen Macdonald/PA)
Geronimo tested positive twice for bovine tuberculosis (Helen Macdonald/PA)

A “very valuable” alpaca is now set to be killed after a farmer lost a last-ditch High Court bid to save the animal from slaughter.

Helen Macdonald began a legal battle against the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in 2018 in an attempt to save her stud alpaca, Geronimo, who tested positive twice for bovine tuberculosis (bTB).

The experienced alpaca breeder and veterinary nurse from south Gloucestershire previously argued there was “overwhelming evidence” which demonstrated that the alpaca was not infected, and said the original test results were “not reliable”.

Stud alpaca Geronimo
Stud alpaca Geronimo (Helen Macdonald/PA)

But after she lost her original High Court bid in 2019, a district judge signed an “execution warrant” in May 2021 which would allow the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) to seize Geronimo.

On Thursday, Miss Macdonald brought an appeal against the warrant to the High Court, arguing that the district judge had made an error.

Her barrister, Cathryn McGahey QC, said there was “good reason to believe that Geronimo does not have bTB” and that the alpaca had shown “not a whisker of symptoms” since the two positive tests in 2017.

She told the High Court that as bTB progressed swiftly and Geronimo had not shown symptoms, he should have another test.

“Our position is two years down the line it is right for the court to take another look,” Ms McGahey said.

The barrister said the results of the positive tests were skewed after he had several quicker but less accurate skin tests for bTB, which the lawyer compared to the “bovine equivalent of a lateral flow test”.

Animals such as alpacas, camels and llamas cannot be tested for bTB without Defra’s permission – which the department would not give to Miss Macdonald.

Ned Westaway, for APHA which is part of Defra, said that it was unusual to have two tests and that a third test would be “futile” and open “floodgates” for other owners.

“The disease can take years to progress and it is on that basis that we maintain our suspicion that Geronimo has bTB,” Mr Westaway said.

In his judgment on Thursday, Mr Justice Griffiths rejected the appeal and said the judge who signed the warrant was correct.

Geronimo the alpaca
Mr Justice Griffiths agreed to delay the start of the second execution warrant until August 5 (Helen Macdonald/PA)

He said: “The judge recognised how sad it is for Miss Macdonald that her alpaca, having being diagnosed with the bacteria … will now be taken from her and put down.

“He said he had a great degree of sympathy for her … perhaps no-one would not feel sorry for Miss Macdonald and Geronimo.

“This is not a case in which the wishes and feelings of Miss Macdonald can be paramount.”

The judge stressed the needed to protect against the “serious consequences” of bTB.

Mr Justice Griffiths agreed to delay the start of the second execution warrant until August 5 to allow Miss Macdonald to have Geronimo euthanised.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]