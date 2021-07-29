News / UK & World Actress Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her daughter is transgender By Press Association July 29 2021, 5.03pm Jamie Lee Curtis (Matt Crossick/PA) Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed her daughter is transgender. She told US publication AARP that she “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”. The 62-year-old shares the daughter, reportedly previously known as Thomas, with husband Christopher Guest. Jamie Lee Curtis (Andy Butterton/PA) Ruby and her fiance “will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate”, Curtis said. The actress and Guest also share daughter Annie, who reportedly works as a dance instructor. When asked by the magazine if she has grandchildren, Curtis replied: “Not yet, but I do hope to.” In a post on Instagram sharing the interview, she added that her family is “flourishing”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Halloween comes to Venice as Jamie Lee Curtis gets lifetime award Arnold Schwarzenegger and Reese Witherspoon among US stars marking Memorial Day I Am Woman singer Helen Reddy dies aged 78 Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd welcomes baby boy