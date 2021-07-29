Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021
News / UK & World

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her daughter is transgender

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 5.03pm
Jamie Lee Curtis (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Matt Crossick/PA)

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed her daughter is transgender.

She told US publication AARP that she “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”.

The 62-year-old shares the daughter, reportedly previously known as Thomas, with husband Christopher Guest.

Freaky Friday UK premiere
Jamie Lee Curtis (Andy Butterton/PA)

Ruby and her fiance “will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate”, Curtis said.

The actress and Guest also share daughter Annie, who reportedly works as a dance instructor.

When asked by the magazine if she has grandchildren, Curtis replied: “Not yet, but I do hope to.”

In a post on Instagram sharing the interview, she added that her family is “flourishing”.

[[title]]

[[text]]

