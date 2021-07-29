Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
First-look images of House Of Gucci cast unveiled

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 5.37pm
Jared Leto (PA)
Jared Leto is unrecognisable in the first image of him in character as the former vice president and managing director of Gucci in Sir Ridley Scott’s film about the fashion dynasty.

The Oscar-winning actor and singer, 49, plays Paolo Gucci in forthcoming crime thriller House Of Gucci, which also stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

Leto sports a receding hairline, moustache and heavy facial prosthetics in promotional images released by MGM Studios on Thursday.

Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, and is pictured wearing a black veil and dark red lipstick.

Maurizio was the grandson of Gucci’s founder and was murdered in 1995 by a hitman hired by his former spouse.

Driver, meanwhile, is seen in a pinstriped suit and aviator-style glasses, and Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons are also introduced as members of the cast.

Each image was captioned with the Italian word stasera, meaning “this evening”, hinting towards more information about the film arriving soon.

House Of Gucci is Gaga’s first film since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

In a case that captivated Italy, Gucci, at one time the head of the revered fashion house, was shot and killed by a hitman outside his office in 1995.

Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality, was convicted of orchestrating the murder.

In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.

She was jailed in 1998 and eventually freed in 2016.

Filming for House Of Gucci has taken place in various locations across Italy.

